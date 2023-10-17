Virtual Emergency Services at Rufus Guinchard Health Centre

There will be a temporary change of service at the Rufus Guinchard Health Centre in Port Saunders due to human resources challenges.

From Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. until Thursday at 9:00 a.m., on-site emergency services will be supported through a Virtual ER physician.

When a Virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to Bonne Bay Health Centre where there will be a health-care provider available to support patient care on-site and assist with virtual care. In many respects, a Virtual ER operates the same as a traditional Emergency Room.