Fast response and quick action save Paradise home following fire

A home in the Elizabeth Park subdivision in Paradise sustained exterior fire damage on Monday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m. fire crews received multiple calls reporting the fire, at a home on Aragon Crescent. When firefighters arrived they found fire consuming the side of the house. Crews quickly brought the fire under control, and spent the next while cutting holes into the outside of the wall to ensure no fire extended to the interior.

Some smoke made its way into the home, however firefighters were able to quickly ventilate the home and clear the smoke. There were no injuries reported, and the home sustained only exterior damage from the fire. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to inspect power lines nearby. It was unknown at the time if the residents of the home would be temporarily displaced. The scene was handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.