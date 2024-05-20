News

Fast response and quick action save Paradise home following fire

Posted: May 20, 2024 9:41 pm
By Earl Noble


A home in the Elizabeth Park subdivision in Paradise sustained exterior fire damage on Monday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m. fire crews received multiple calls reporting the fire, at a home on Aragon Crescent. When firefighters arrived they found fire consuming the side of the house. Crews quickly brought the fire under control, and spent the next while cutting holes into the outside of the wall to ensure no fire extended to the interior.

Some smoke made its way into the home, however firefighters were able to quickly ventilate the home and clear the smoke. There were no injuries reported, and the home sustained only exterior damage from the fire. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to inspect power lines nearby. It was unknown at the time if the residents of the home would be temporarily displaced. The scene was handed over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

Fire crews on scene of a fire on Aragon Crescent in Paradise. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters look at a home damaged by fire in Paradise on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A home in Paradise sustained fire damage on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Rob Keats cleans up following a fire on Aragon Crescent in Paradise. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A firefighting student cleans up hose following a fire in Paradise on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Acting Platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix speaks to paramedics at the scene of a fire in Paradise. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters pack up a four-inch supply line following a fire in Paradise on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Acting Platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix at the scene of a fire in Paradise. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A firefighter prepares to cut into the external wall of a home in Paradise following a fire on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Post Views: 79

Scroll to top