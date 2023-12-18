Vehicle owner uses app to track stolen vehicle

At 10:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, the RNC responded to a report of a vehicle theft call at a residence in the west end of St. John’s.

The homeowner reported that someone had just stolen his vehicle from the driveway but he was now tracking it using an app.

A short while later, officers located the vehicle and arrested the male suspect who was still in the driver seat. The 33-year-old was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breaching his release order.

He was taken to the lockup to attend court in the morning.