Underwater sounds heard during search for missing submersible on Tuesday, says U.S. Coast Guard

As the search continues for missing submersible Titan and its five passengers, the U.S. Coast Guard is confirming an aircraft detected underwater noises in the search on Tuesday.

ROV operations were relocated, in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard. However so far, those searches have yielded negative results.

But the search continues, and the data from the Canadian P-3 aircraft that detected the underwater noises, has been shared with U.S. Navy experts for further analysis, which the coast guard says will be considered in future search plans.