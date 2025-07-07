High-profile minister Siobhan Coady not seeking re-election

Another high profile Liberal minister has announced she will not be seeking re-election. Following 10 years as the MHA for St. John’s West, Siobhan Coady shared the news in a social media video this afternoon.



After a decade representing constituents in St. John’s West, she says her time in political life has concluded. First elected to the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly in 2015, Coady previously served as the Liberal Member of Parliament for the riding of St. John’s South-Mount Pearl from 2008 to 2011. She was also named Deputy Premier in 2020.

NTV’s Bailey Howard is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.