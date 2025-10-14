Province heads to the polls today for general election; Liberals hoping to win fourth-straight mandate

Local News, News, Uncategorized October 14th, 2025

It’s election day in Newfoundland and Labrador. The polls are open, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a half hour earlier in most of Labrador.

There are three men competing for the province’s top job – Liberal leader John Hogan, PC leader Tony Wakeham, and NDP leader Jim Dinn.

Today marks the end of a four week campaign, where all three leaders have made various commitments from addressing the health care crisis, improved fire fighting resources, and more.

The Liberal Party has been in power for a decade – led by former premier Dwight Ball, followed by former premier Andrew Furey, who was succeeded by current Liberal Leader John Hogan.

Hogan is hoping to win a fourth-straight election for the Liberals, who are running on the memorandum of understanding signed with Quebec, a deal which could, according to the party, generate a lot of money and jobs for the province.

Wakeham’s PC’s, however, are hoping to fix what they call a decade of Liberal failure..

Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. NT today, or 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. AT in most of Labrador. NTV News will have comprehensive coverage of the election throughout the day, from First Edition at 5:30 and the NTV Evening Newshour at 6.

At 7:30 p.m., NTV’s 2025 Election Show begins with reporters in all regions of the province.