Two teens arrested in separate incidents in St. John’s

The RNC arrested two teens in separate incidents in St. John’s overnight.

At 10:54 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the east end where a male youth was said to be damaging numerous items at that location. The 12-year-old was placed under arrest and charged with mischief in relation to the property damage, and breach of a release order.

Just before 1:00 a.m., police were called to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the west end.

A female youth was said to be threatening multiple people at that location. A 13-year-old female was located and identified as being responsible and was placed under arrest and charged with assault, uttering threats and breach of a release order.

Both teens will appear in court this morning.