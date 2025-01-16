Two St. John’s physicians found guilty of professional misconduct

Two St. John’s physicians have been found guilty of professional misconduct, following a recent adjudication tribunal of the College of Physicians and Surgeons in this province.

In addition to professional misconduct, Dr. Eric Elli has also been found guilty of professional incompetence. He plead guilty to both charges against him, Dr. Elli’s medical license has been suspended for one month.

St. John’s Physician Dr. Zaira Azher was also found guilty of professional misconduct, for amending a patients medical records, after a complaint was made against her. Dr. Azher’s medical license will also be suspended for one month.