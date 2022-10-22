Post Views: 64
Two St. John’s men charged following investigation into historic youth sexual assault case

By Web Team 3 hours ago

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit have laid charges in relation to historical sexual violence.

In November of 2022, police received a report related to historical sexual violence by an adult upon youth in St. John’s.

As a result of an investigation, the RNC CASA Unit arrested two adult males from St. John’s in connection with sexual violence upon youth. The criminal charges are as follows:

62-year-old Tony HUMBY from St. John’s

  • Sexual assault x2
  • Sexual interference x2
  • Invitation to sexual touching x2
  • Indecent exposure x2
  • Making sexually explicit material available to a child
  • Luring
  • Sexual exploitation

80-year-old Bruce ESCOTT from St. John’s

  • Sexual assault
  • Sexual interference

Both men were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.

