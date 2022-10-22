Two St. John’s men charged following investigation into historic youth sexual assault case

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit have laid charges in relation to historical sexual violence.

In November of 2022, police received a report related to historical sexual violence by an adult upon youth in St. John’s.

As a result of an investigation, the RNC CASA Unit arrested two adult males from St. John’s in connection with sexual violence upon youth. The criminal charges are as follows:

62-year-old Tony HUMBY from St. John’s

Sexual assault x2

Sexual interference x2

Invitation to sexual touching x2

Indecent exposure x2

Making sexually explicit material available to a child

Luring

Sexual exploitation

80-year-old Bruce ESCOTT from St. John’s

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Both men were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.