Two St. John’s men charged following investigation into historic youth sexual assault case

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit have laid charges in relation to historical sexual violence.
In November of 2022, police received a report related to historical sexual violence by an adult upon youth in St. John’s.
As a result of an investigation, the RNC CASA Unit arrested two adult males from St. John’s in connection with sexual violence upon youth. The criminal charges are as follows:
62-year-old Tony HUMBY from St. John’s
- Sexual assault x2
- Sexual interference x2
- Invitation to sexual touching x2
- Indecent exposure x2
- Making sexually explicit material available to a child
- Luring
- Sexual exploitation
80-year-old Bruce ESCOTT from St. John’s
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference
Both men were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.