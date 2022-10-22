Two people dead after head-on collision on Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies

Two people are dead after a head-on collision Thursday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway east of the Goobies Weigh Scales.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to the collision, which involved a pickup truck and a SUV. Both drivers, a 46-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, died as a result of the crash. The only other occupant, who was a passenger in the truck, was transported to the Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.