News

Two departments at Cabot Ford Lincoln in St. John’s on strike

Posted: August 10, 2023 4:57 pm | Last Updated: August 10th, 2023 8:25 pm
By Bailey Howard


video
play-sharp-fill

A picket line has formed in front of a car dealership in St. John’s as workers from two departments are on strike.

NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us more.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top