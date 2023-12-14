Two arrested after weapon incident in Bannerman Park

The RNC responded to a weapons offence in the area of Bannerman Park overnight.

After conducting an investigation, two males were arrested for various offences.

The first arrest was a 30-year-old male who was found in breach of multiple court orders, he was transported to the city lockup where he will be held to appear in court.

The second arrest was a 52-year-old male who was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and breaching numerous court orders. There was also an outstanding Warrant for him for theft and breaches of court orders. The male was conveyed to the city lockup and was held to appear in court.