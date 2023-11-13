Tuesday morning’s update; chilly and mostly dry today

The weather across much of the Province will be chilly and calm this week. In fact, it looks like readings through Thursday or Friday are going to be running below normal by a few degrees on the Island and a touch above in Labrador. However, even with that, temperatures will still be topping out below freezing for most of the Big Land.
The morning is certainly starting off on the chilly side across much of the Province with readings ranging from near zero on the Island to well below in parts of northern and western Labrador. Wind chills are as low as -20º this morning! Here is a look at the temperatures as of 6:38 AM NST.
We will see a nice recovery today across parts of the Province, with some sunshine. However, there will also be scattered flurries out there from time to time. In fact, we are waking up to some this morning for a large part of the West Coast. Some of you may very likely have to brush off the old car.
The rest of this week will be similar to today across the Province. Expect various amounts of sun, but generally mostly cloudy skies. There will be scattered flurries on the West Coast, Northeast Coast and East Coast of the Island through Wednesday. That may change to pockets of freezing drizzle Wednesday night as temperatures warm up aloft just a tad.
The next chance of any significant weather will not arrive until the weekend. At that point, we’re looking at rain over the Island and the potential of rain and snow in Labrador.
And speaking of that, there was talk of a strong storm possible during the middle part of this week. That storm is still going to happen, but it’s going to be far enough offshore that it will not impact the weather across the Province. If it were closer to the Avalon, this week would’ve looked much different over parts of the Island.