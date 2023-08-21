Tuesday morning update; Rain for the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas today

Tuesday’s Outlook
The Avalon, and some adjacent areas, will see periods of rain as the cold front slowly meanders eastward. The rest of the Island will generally see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper teens to near 20°.
Labrador will see a quiet day, with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs range from near 20° on the South Coast, to 12° north. Goose Bay will be near 20°, while western areas will be near 12°.
The Extended
Wednesday
Rain will linger on the Avalon into Wednesday morning before ending mid-morning. Rainfall amounts will be in the 25-50 mm range for the Avalon, with locally higher amounts possible. The rest of the Island will see scattered showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Labrador will see scattered showers and highs in the lower to middle teens.
Thursday: Scattered showers across the Province under sun and cloud. Highs in the mid to upper teens.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-teens to near 20.
Saturday: Chance of rain across the Island and southeast Labrador. Highs in the mid-teens to near 20.