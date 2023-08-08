Tuesday morning update; clouds now, sunshine later!

Tuesday morning has started off on the cloudy, and even drizzly side, for many areas of the Province. The webcam images below from across Newfoundland and Labrador illustrate the point rather well.
As we move throughout the morning and into the afternoon, the general trend in the cloud cover should be a decreasing one. In fact, over the next several hours skies should turn partly cloudy to even mostly sunny across the bulk of the Province. That will happen first in western Labrador and southern Newfoundland and a bit later everywhere else. The loop of future cloud cover shows this rather well.
Temperatures this afternoon will be very similar to yesterday, where much of the Province peaks in the mid-teens to lower 20s. The warmest readings will be found in southwestern Newfoundland and interior and western parts of Labrador. While the coolest readings will be found along the coast of Labrador and near and along the north-facing shores of the Island.
Beyond today, we see an area of low pressure arrive between Wednesday and Thursday. Initially, this will spread rain into Labrador West tomorrow, along with southern areas of the Island. But more of the rain moves in Wednesday night and sticks around through Thursday.
And you can bet with the increased rain chances, will come more cloud cover and not a big change in our temperatures. There are signs of a return to the warmth, but it is looking like that will take a few days. As of now it looks like later this week or by the weekend the 20s are back in play.
Have a great day and I’ll have your next update this afternoon!
-Eddie