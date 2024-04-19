Traffic Services West seizes two vehicles under the Highway Traffic Act; one man arrested

Police seized the vehicles of two drivers Thursday as a result of traffic stops under the Highway Traffic Act. One of the drivers was also arrested ad charged for driving while prohibited.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. yesterday, Traffic Services West conducted a traffic stop on High Street in Deer Lake related to expired registration. The driver, a 64-year-old Deer Lake man, was found to be operating the vehicle while prohibited from driving due to a recent impaired driving conviction. The driver was ticketed for driving with expired registration and his vehicle was seized and impounded. He was subsequently arrested, released and will appear in court at a later date to face charges of driving while prohibited.

Later that day, around 4:30 p.m., Traffic Services West conducted a second traffic stop related to expired registration on First Avenue in Pasadena. The driver, a 47-year-old Summerside man, was driving with expired registration, an expired driver’s licence and no insurance. He was issued multiple tickets and his vehicle was seized and impounded.