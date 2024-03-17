Traffic Calming Measures being Implemented on City Streets

The City of St. John’s has announced additional traffic calming measures that will be implemented on city streets. Streets that have already trialed temporary traffic calming, and will see permanent installation of speed cushions in 2024 include:
- Baird Place between Vinnicombe Street to Wicklow Street
- Empire Avenue between Blackmarsh Road and Jensen Camp Road
- Rotary Drive/Lions Road
Streets that were trialed but will not see permanent installation of speed cushions for 2024 include:
- Frecker Drive between Gladney Street and Hamlyn Road
- Stavanger Drive between Snows Lane and Shortall Street
For the upcoming year, temporary traffic calming speed cushions will be trialed on the following streets:
- Durdle Drive
- Empire Avenue between Bonaventure Avenue and Carpasian Road
- Toronto Street between Princess Anne Place and McDonald Drive
- Ladysmith Drive between Lady Anderson Street and Kiwanis Street
- Vinnicombe Street
Temporary speed cushions will be installed in the spring and removed in the fall. The permanent speed cushions will be installed as part of the City’s annual Streets Rehabilitation Program during the upcoming construction season.