Man arrested after knife incident in downtown area of St. John’s

A 39-year-old male is in custody after RNC were called to a report of a male in the downtown area of St. John’s doing punching drills with two knives in each hand.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to the scene and recognized the male and observed a seven inch knife in a sheath located on his person.

Police were aware that the male was not to have any knife in his possession. After the male refused to cooperate with lawful commands, officers were able to arrest the male after a brief struggle.

The accused faces charges of breach of a release order, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.