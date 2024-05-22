Wet roads on the west coast, good driving in the east

Along the west coast, roads are wet. In central Newfoundland and on the Avalon roads are dry. There are some areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula and south coast.

Across the Big Land roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. Helicopter air service is in place from Charlottetown to Norman Bay on Monday and Thursday. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 690 and 697 are delayed. Provincial Airlines Flight 901 is delayed at the Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time in Gander.