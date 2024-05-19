Advance Poll Voting for Baie Verte-Green Bay scheduled for Tuesday, May 21

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador advises electors that Advance Polls will be open for the By-Election in the District of Baie Verte-Green Bay on Tuesday, May 21.

Advance voting will take place from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm at the following locations:

• College Building – Room #3 (Springdale), 83 Little Bay Road

• Community Centre (Robert’s Arm), 14 School Road

• Kin Centre (La Scie), 28-30 Church Lane

• Royal Canadian Legion (Baie Verte), 17 Diagonal Street

For more information, contact the Baie Verte-Green Bay Returning Office at (709) 566-2015, or Elections Newfoundland and Labrador toll-free at 1-877-729-7987 or visit www.elections.gov.nl.ca