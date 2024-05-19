Photos and Video: Fire destroys west-end home, displaces several residents

A late-night fire has destroyed a home in the west end of St. John’s and displaced the residents of two additional homes.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a home on Lester Street to reports of the fire. When crews arrived a few minutes later they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attached row home. Firefighters attacked the fire from both the front and the rear of the home in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters on the roof of a home on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department praised the function of brick fire walls between the attached dwellings, which prevented the spread of fire to the two neighbouring homes. While one residence was gutted by fire, the homes on either side sustained only minor smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. The residents of three homes have been displaced.

Crews from three fire stations worked for several hours to bring the fire under control and ensure no hot spots remained. The scene of the fire has been handed to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

