Photos and Video: Fire destroys west-end home, displaces several residents

Posted: May 19, 2024 2:59 am
By Earl Noble


A late-night fire has destroyed a home in the west end of St. John’s and displaced the residents of two additional homes.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a home on Lester Street to reports of the fire. When crews arrived a few minutes later they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attached row home. Firefighters attacked the fire from both the front and the rear of the home in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters on the roof of a home on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department praised the function of brick fire walls between the attached dwellings, which prevented the spread of fire to the two neighbouring homes. While one residence was gutted by fire, the homes on either side sustained only minor smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. The residents of three homes have been displaced.

Crews from three fire stations worked for several hours to bring the fire under control and ensure no hot spots remained. The scene of the fire has been handed to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

SJRFD Firefighter Jonathan Loder and Fire Lieutenant Darin Hyde work at the rear of a home on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters work at the rear of a home on Lester Street in the west end of St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fire crews responded to a residential fire on Lester Street late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A home on Lester Street was destroyed by fire late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Hawkins works at a fire on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Hawkins inside a home destroyed by fire in the west end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters use a thermal imaging camera to check for extension during a fire on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Kim Kennedy (left) speaks with FF Hawkins at the scene of a fire on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Michael Carew (right) speaks with Firefighter Zack Parrell at the scene of a fire on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Ian Edison at the controls of Engine 3 while at the scene of a fire in the west end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant George Pottle takes a break before re-entering a home that was destroyed by fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Russ Lynch (left) waits before climbing the ladder to the roof of a home on Lester Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

