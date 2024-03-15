Tickets on sale today at noon for 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival

Tickets officially go on sale today at noon for the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival which will run from July 12th to 14th.

Today the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Arts Society has announced Steve Earl will be performing July 13th, Saturday night, as direct support to the headlining act Emmylou Harris.

The organization is keeping the public updated on talks with the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, and say this week they drafted a letter asking to be a test site for a fully licensed Main Stage area with no barriers for our patrons and a license that would allow all ages to roam freely throughout the space.

“I am happy to report that this year, these discussions have been on their table as well. We both feel that the NL Folk Fest is the perfect occasion to try it and see. The NLC has agreed to work with us to create a site map for the board’s consideration. Again, no promises one way or the other – but we’ve never gotten to this point in the past and feel hopeful that we can work together to make this happen in 2024.”

The plan would mean that you can walk anywhere in the mainstage area with your purchased alcoholic beverage and children in tow. The current plan is to have a designated sober area in consultation with those specializing in these areas, and whatever other safeguards the NLC recommends that we do.