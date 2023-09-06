Thursday morning update; another muggy day for the Island, not so much in Labrador

Before we speak about Thursday, let’s delve into Wednesday a bit. Wednesday is warm hot and humid across the entirety of the Province. Multiple areas had highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s as temperatures ran more than 10º above normal in some areas!
On top of that, over the last couple of days, we’ve set some all-time September record highs in a few spots across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Now for today… that warm party is over in Labrador as a much colder air mass moved in overnight. Temperatures fell sharply and much of the Big Land is waking up to reading in the lower teens this morning. Check out the loop of temperatures over the last 24 hours.
Thursday across the Province will see rain over much of the Big Land and cooler temperatures. While on the Island we see areas of showers and thunderstorms, along with another warm and humid day. Highs should be in the lower to mid-20s, but if we get more sun than I think we are going to, mid to upper 20s are possible once again. Futurecast (below) should show this well.
There is a chance of thunderstorms today across much of the Island, particularly for areas west of Grand Falls-Windsor to near Corner Brook.
I’ll have a more detailed weather update this afternoon!
Have a great day!
Eddie