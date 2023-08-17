Thursday looks nice across the Province!

Good Thursday morning!
Based on the webcams and satellite imagery, we are waking up to a mix of clear and cloudy skies across the Province this morning. The webcams and NTV SkyCams I have access to show that rather well, and here are some camera images from across the Province this morning.
The satellite imagery from this morning also shows we are seeing some areas of cloud around the region, and likely some scattered light showers and under that cloud, although the radar imagery I’m seeing doesn’t reflect that super well.
An area of high pressure will build in today, and this will set the stage for a generally sunny day across the Province.
Temperatures will peak into the teens to lower 20s for the Province today, and wind speeds look to be fairly light, although, for parts of Labrador, mainly north and west, it will be a little breezy. The reason for this is a strong low-pressure centre to our west will create a stronger pressure gradient over the area.
A pressure gradient is a fancy term for how much sea level pressure changes over a given distance. In this case, the gradient is tight, meaning there is a large change. And since air likes to flow from high to low, that will generally mean increased wind speeds. Wind speeds today in Labrador West will gust near 40 or 50 km/h.
Friday looks similar and rain comes in Saturday. Your next update will be posted this afternoon!