Three Arrested in Drug Trafficking Investigation

Three Corner Brook residents were arrested on July 26th as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation announced today by the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operations West (JFO West).

Twenty-nine-year-old Travis Chambers is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine.

Police officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Chambers in Corner Brook, authorized under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act, and also searched his vehicle. A quantity of cocaine and cash, among other items, were seized.

Also arrested were twenty-six-year-old Brittany Lawlor, who is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine, and thirty-year-old Alex Payne, who is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine and Breach of Release Order.

All three will appear in court at a later date.

JFO West, which includes dedicated police officers from both the RCMP and RNC, targets drug trafficking and organized crime on the west coast of the province.