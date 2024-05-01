Impaired driving charges pending following investigation of snowmobile crash

A 60-year-old man will face charges of impaired operation by Forteau RCMP following an investigation into a snowmobile crash that occurred on a pond in Forteau on February 27, 2024.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 27, police received the report of the crash on First Pond and attended the scene. The driver was seriously injured and was transported via ambulance to Forteau Hospital. He was airlifted to St. John’s for further treatment at the Health Sciences Centre.



At the time of the crash, the operator was believed to be impaired. However, given the extent and severity of his injuries, breath samples were not possible. Instead, police obtained a warrant under the Criminal Code and samples of the driver’s blood were collected at the hospital for testing

The blood sample was sent for analysis and results were received last week, confirming that at the time of the crash, the operator’s blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit.

The man currently remains in hospital recovering from his injuries. His license has been suspended and he will appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving.