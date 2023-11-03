Eddie's Update Weather

This weekend will be unsettled across much of N.L., however no major systems in play

Posted: November 3, 2023 6:45 pm
By Eddie Sheerr


The weather across the Province will be unsettled this weekend, however, there is no major weather on the way. The next chance of significant rain and snow will be during the middle part of next week. As of now, it looks like southeast Labrador has the best chance of seeing heavy snowfall, however, some guidance Friday evening suggests parts of western Newfoundland aren’t out of the woods. I’ve got the details in my latest forecast from Friday’s NTV Evening News Hour.

