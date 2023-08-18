This weekend looks to be on the soggy side for much of the Province

A slow-moving area of low pressure will help drive unsettled weather across much of the Province for the weekend. You will also notice an uptick in the humidity as tropical moisture gets swept northward on the backside of a Bermuda High.
Tonight’s Outlook
Rain and showers spread across the Island from southwest to northeast. Lows will be in the mid-teens to upper teens and fog patches will develop on the South Coast.
Labrador will see increasing clouds, with showers in the west. Lows in the 13 to 16 range.
Saturday’s Outlook
Periods of rain and showers across the Island, with highs in the upper teens to middle 20s. Humidex values into the mid-20s by afternoon as tropical moisture surges north. Risk of thunderstorms.
Showers also become more numerous in Labrador, with highs in the upper teens to middle 20s.
Sunday’s Outlook
Periods of rain and/or showers across the Island with highs in the mid-20s. Humidex values into the upper 20s to lower 30s as a surge of tropical moisture works though. The weather will improve a bit Sunday night as the rain moves out. However, showers may linger in some areas into Monday morning. Risk of thunderstorms over the southwest corner of the Island.
Labrador will see a few showers as well, along with highs in the upper teens to middle-20s.
