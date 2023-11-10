The weekend forecast; it gets better… slowly

The area of low pressure spinning in the North Atlantic, hundreds of kilometers northeast of Newfoundland, will keep areas of light snow and rain on the go overnight and into Saturday for portions of western, central, and eastern Newfoundland. A Special Weather Statement is in effect for parts of Central and the Northeast coast for up to 15 cm of snow by Saturday afternoon. Most of that accumulation will be found in the higher terrain, while amounts will be much lower near sea level.
Temperatures tonight across the Province will range from near, or a bit above 0 on the Island to well below in parts of Labrador West. Again, we are looking at flurries and/or showers on the Island, while most of Labrador is dry and cold. The exception will be in the southeast, where flurries and some pockets of light snow are likely.
Saturday will not see much movement in the temperatures on the Island, nor will the weather improve much. Expect more rain and snow for much of the Island north of the South Coast. On the South Coast, there will be some sunny breaks. There may also be some sunny breaks late on the Northern Penisula. Flurries will linger in southeast Labrador, while clouds will decrease across the rest of the Big Land.
For those of you heading out to the Remembrance Day ceremony in St. John’s, expect periods of rain and snow, along with temperatures near 3°. Winds will be from the west around 40 km/h, which means it will feel much colder due to the wind chill.
The weather improves over much of the Province Sunday, however, easter Newfoundland may see flurries lingering, as will the west coast, in onshore flow. Labrador will see highs in the minus single digits under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Beyond that, the weather looks fairly quiet across the Province on Monday and Tuesday. There will be an area of low pressure that develops southeast of the Island between Wednesday and Thursday. Yesterday it was looking like this may bring rain or snow to parts of the Island in that time frame. Today that looks less likely as most models are keeping the low further offshore. That could always change so stay tuned!
Have a great weekend and don’t forget to check out the Weather Centre for your latest forecast and our live interactive radar!