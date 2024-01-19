The Weekend Forecast? Calmer!

The weather across NL will calm down overnight as the area of low pressure that brought the wild weather for the last few days finally departs. That means the wind speeds will lower, the squalls will stop and the snow will finally end.
Friday Night’s Forecast
Snow will end on the West Coast and along the coast of Labrador. Additional accumulations will not be more than a few centimeters outside the higher terrain. Lows of -5 to -9 on the Island and -4 to -18 in Labrador. The colder readings will be found in the west.
Saturday’s Forecast
Mainly cloudy on the Island, with areas of flurries near north-facing shorelines. This includes the Avalon Peninsula and the St. John’s area. Highs will be near -2. Areas of the West Coast and the South Coast should be dry, with a few breaks of sun.
Labrador will see a few flurries on the coast, otherwise, it’s partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs of -3 in the southeast coast to -12 in the north and west.
Sunday’s Forecast and the Long Range
A few more flurries will be found across the Province on Sunday, but that’s about it. Monday and Tuesday look similar. Temperatures will moderate a bit but for most areas of the Island will be a few ticks below freezing and Labrador will see highs in the minus teens.
A surge of arctic air will slide into the Province late Tuesday into Wednesday, and that will send readings into the minus 30s in Labraodr by Tuesday morning, with highs Tuesday into the minus 20s. Things rebound a bit for Wednesday. On the island, the arctic air comes in Tuesday night and temperatures will drop into the minus teens by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will see highs near -10. We will rebound a bit for Thursday as this air mass is transient in nature.