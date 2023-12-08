The weather will slowly improve across N.L. this weekend

The area of low pressure driving the wind, snow, and even rain across the Province is a very strong one, spinning in the North Atlantic northeast of Newfoundland and south of Greenland. Even though this low is relatively far away, it still affects the Province’s weather due to its strength.
This low is being analyzed at 940 MB, and per the NOAA Ocean Prediction Center in the US, this is a hurricane-force low generating waves of 11 meters near its centre. Some of these waves are going to migrate south and will impact the coast of Labrador and the north-facing shores of the island between late tonight and late Saturday. There is the potential for some minor coastal flooding at high tide(s) in some areas due to storm surge on Saturday.
This low is also generating breezy conditions across the Province on Friday, and that will continue through much of Saturday for parts of Labrador and on the Island, where gusts will be as high as 90 km/h from the west or north over exposed, coastal locations.
Friday night and Saturday’s Forecast
As the low slowly moves away from the island, the weather will gradually improve across the province. Unfortunately, this will not be the case for all areas. We’ve gone one final area of rain and snow that will work across Central and eastern Newfoundland overnight and Saturday. For most areas, this will fall as rain but may start as snow or a rain/snow mix. The snow along the West Coast will end overnight as will the snow and rain along the coast of Labrador.
Temperatures tonight hold near 0 on the Island and for much of Labrador’s Coast. However, the North Coast and Goose Bay will fall closer to -5, while the Churchill Valley bottoms out in the minus teens and Labrador West ends up in the minus 20s.
Saturday will see highs of 2 to 4 on the Island, with showers in the east and over central areas ending in the afternoon. The West Coast will see clouds on the decrease, as will the Northern Peninsula. Much of Labrador will also see a partly cloudy day. Highs range from 0 in the southeast to -5 in the north and -14 in the west.
Sunday’s Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy on the Island, with near 1. Labrador will also see a milder day, with highs reaching a couple of ticks below the freezing mark for afternoon highs. Snow will move into Labrador West in the afternoon as our next weather-maker moves in.
The Next One
An area of low pressure will roll across southeastern Labrador Monday night through Tuesday. This will bring snow to northern and western Labrador and rain to the Island portion of the Province and southeast Labrador.
This system will also bring with a substantial warmup to the Island portion of the Province and southern Labrador between Monday and early Tuesday. Temperatures will surge to near 10° south of the warm front, which will lift through Monday. But with this will come rain and a period of gusty wind speeds.
Colder air will return later Monday and Tuesday as the area of low pressure passes and the cold front pushes across the region (pictured below). Snow flurries and squalls return to the West Coast by Tuesday afternoon, and a return to more seasonable temperatures can expected for much of next week.