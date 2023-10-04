The warmup starts tonight in Labrador, Thursday on the Island!

A warm front will push across Labrador overnight into early Thursday morning. This will send warmer air into the Big Land overnight, sending temperatures upwards in the West overnight. In fact, by Thursday morning it’ll be warmer than what is now for areas like Labrador City and Churchill Falls. Meanwhile, eastern Labrador and the Island will see a chilly night. With many areas on the island falling near, or below the freezing mark.
Thursday will see a few early showers in eastern Labrador and on the Avalon, otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and cloud across most of the Province. Temperatures recover nicely and reach the mid-teens to lower 20s. The warmest air will be found over the western parts of the Big Land.
Friday will see even warmer temps on the Island and Saturday will be similar. Widespread highs in the upper teens to lower 20s are likely and I suspect some records will be broken.
Sunday into Monday may see the remnants of Tropical Storm Phillippe working into the region. At this point, impacts to NL look to be mainly rain, while our Maritime neighbors will see more significant amounts of rain, wind, and high waves. This forecast will evolve and get clearer over the next couple of days.