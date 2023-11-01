The snow and rain will end later this morning or early in the afternoon

The area of low pressure driving the rain and snow across the Island this morning will depart this afternoon. As the low pulls into the North Atlantic, it will take the rain and snow offshore. The gusty winds, as high as 70 or 80 km/h from the north over parts of eastern and northeast Newfoundland, will also relax as that happens.
This morning, based on the webcams we have access to across the Island, it looks like the rain/snow line is somewhere west of Clarenville.
According to the 511nl.ca map, the snowy conditions on the roads start around Port Blandford at this hour. Some schools in Central and northeastern Newfoundland are closed for the morning and you can find that information right here.
Futurecast shows you the timing of when the rain and snow will depart your area of the Island. The video below will loop, so if you find it too fast, just watch it a few times.
Snowfall totals for much of central and parts of Northeastern Newfoundland will be in the 10 to 15 cm range by the time we are all said and done later this morning or early in the afternoon. While rainfall totals will be as high, or higher, than 30 mm over eastern and southeast areas. I’ll have a full round-up for you on this later today.
Wind speeds will pick up overnight and Thursday and will gust as high as 70 to 80 km/h over parts of the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, and westward along the coast of northeastern and central Newfoundland to the eastern tip of the Baie Verte Peninsula.
Temperatures Thursday will be near freezing for the western half of the Island and well above for the eastern half. Meanwhile, Labrador will see a clear and cold night and a sunny and relatively cold Thursday.
The weather across the Province will improve for Friday with sunshine and highs well above freezing on the Island and near or just above throughout most of Labrador. The weekend brings rain chances for the Island and snow and rain chances for Labrador. Visit the WEATHER CENTRE to get the forecast for YOUR area.