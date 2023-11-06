The northern lights were amazing over parts of Labrador on Sunday night

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

The Northern Lights were extremely active over much of North America on the night of November 5 to 6, 2023. This was due to a strong geomagnetic storm that was affecting Earth’s atmosphere. While the northern lights are a common occurrence over parts of the Province, particularly Labrador, the vibrance to which they were seen last night is uncommon. The pictures below are from Jeremey Healey, who snapped them from their yard in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Jeremy Healey | Happy Valley Goose Bay

