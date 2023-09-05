The muggies make a return for Wednesday, as do the showers

Good Wednesday morning! And for parents and kids, welcome to the 2023/24 School Year!
As what’s left of Gert, spinning east of Nova Scotia this morning drifts a little more to the west, the wind direction across the Island will turn more southerly over the Island, compared to eastern and northeasterly on Tuesday. This will cause a few things to happen;
- We will see the showers and fog shift from the east coast to the South Coast of the Island
- The air will turn significantly more muggy as we are getting into an airmass that has Florida origins.
Humidex values over a large part of Central and eastern Newfoundland will cruise into the upper 20s to lower 30s today.
Even though the calendar says September, it’s still going to feel like the Dog Days of Summer.
Labrador will see very warm temperatures today as well, with highs across the region soaring into the middle and upper 20s.
The air over the Big Land will be unseasonably warm with highs running over 10ºC above normal in some areas!
This will not last, however, as a cool down is on the way for later tonight and tomorrow as a cold front sinks southward. I’ll have a further update on this, and Tropical Storm Lee for you later today.
Have a good one!
Eddie