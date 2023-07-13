News Travel

The largest Ketch sailboat in the world docked in St. John’s Harbour

By Eddie Sheerr
Published on July 13, 2023 at 1:26 pm

The Aquijo, the largest Ketch sailboat in the world, is docked in St. John’s. NTV’s Earl Noble was able to grab some pictures of the ship in the harbour, and had some interesting stats to go with it!

According to Wikipedia, a Ketch is a two-masted sailboat whose mainmast is taller than the mizzen mast (or aft-mast) and whose mizzen mast is stepped forward of the rudder post.

Here is a better look at the Aquijo.

