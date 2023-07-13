The largest Ketch sailboat in the world docked in St. John’s Harbour

The provincial and federal governments announced an investment of $716,000 for the Partnering for Dementia Friendly Communities Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The funding supports the implementation of Canada’s national dementia strategy, and raises awareness about dementia, with a focus on reducing stigma and encouraging dementia-inclusive communities.

This project will create a more dementia-friendly province by building on the Dementia Care Action Plan. The key goals of this initiative include:

Increasing awareness of dementia;

Supporting stigma reduction; and

Encouraging dementia inclusive communities.

Eight communities will work with community engagement coordinators and local partners to create action plans that will guide their efforts to become dementia friendly. These communities represent a diverse geography, including both rural and urban communities:

Clarenville;

Corner Brook;

Mary’s Harbour;

Placentia;

Roddickton-Bide Arm;

Springdale;

Stephenville; and

Twillingate.

“This project supports efforts to reduce dementia-related stigma and support people living with dementia and their caregivers in our province, while focusing on building awareness and encouraging dementia-inclusive communities,” says Tom Osborne, NL Minister of Health and Community Services.