Temporary closure of emergency services on Bell Island today into tomorrow

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closure will take place from:
Wednesday, July, 12 at 8:00 p.m. to Thursday, July, 13 at 8:00 a.m.
Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Opposition sounding the alarm on resources issues at HMP; want update on new prisonBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
The province’s opposition is sounding the alarm on delays in addressing serious issues at His Majesty’s Penitentiary (HMP).
Helen Conway Ottenheimer, PC Opposition Shadow Minister for Justice and Public Safety recently met with NAPE President Jerry Earle and Justice Minister John Hogan, noting serious human resources challenges.
“So many of the issues at the 164 year old facility are related to staff shortages: correctional officer safety and well-being, including turnover and burnout, the mental health of staff and inmates and programming and access to recreational time and visitations for inmates,” said Conway Ottenheimer.
Conway Ottenheimer says human resource challenges are the number one issue facing corrections in the province, noting it’s critical for the province to make a final decision on the replacement for HMP.Post Views: 51
-
Minister Osborne to provide another update on Health Care Action planBy David Salter — 3 hours ago
The province’s health minister, Tom Osborne, will provide a Health Care Action Update this afternoon to discuss increased access to quality primary care.
He will address media at the Confederation Building at 12:30 p.m. following a technical briefing for media.
Osborne will be joined by Dr. Pat Parfrey, Deputy Minister of Health Transformation, and Melissa Coish, Senior Director of Primary Health Care and Community Services, Eastern Urban Zone, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.
Health Accord NL is designed to provide access to quality health care. Budget 2023 made the largest ever investment in health care totaling $3.9 billion.
Health Care Action has five key areas:
- Health care professional retention;
- Health care professional recruitment;
- Access to quality primary care;
- Improved virtual care; and
- Improved access to emergency care.
NTV’s David Salter is covering the story and will have more on NTV First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 53
-
National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommending fall COVID-19 boostersBy Marykate O'Neill — 3 hours ago
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it’s been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection says the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
The recommendation came on Tuesday, July 11.
In a statement, NACI said “booster doses in the fall will be formulations updated to target more recent, immune-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variants. Individuals vaccinated with the updated formulation are expected to benefit from a better immune response against these variants compared to current vaccines.”
Both Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna have started the process to get the new formulations of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 57