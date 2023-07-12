Health News

Temporary closure of emergency services on Bell Island today into tomorrow

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 12, 2023 at 9:43 am
Updated on July 12, 2023 12:05 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closure will take place from:

Wednesday, July, 12 at 8:00 p.m. to Thursday, July, 13 at 8:00 a.m.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.

