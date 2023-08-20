Temporary closure of emergency services coming to U.S Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services says emergency services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closure will take place from Monday, Aug 21 at 8:00 a.m. until the following Monday.

The Health Authority says patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.

While emergency services are closed, primary health care (i.e. family practice) clinic appointments continue to be available, both virtually and in-person. To make an appointment for the family practice clinic (in-person or virtual), outpatient laboratory services and ambulatory treatment services, individuals may call 709-873-2330.