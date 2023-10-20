Temporary closure of emergency services at Dt. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The closure will be:

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. to Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.