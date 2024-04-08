Teen suffers life threatening injuries after dirt bike crashes into building in Stephenville

Bay St. George RCMP are investigating an off-road vehicle crash on Saturday night that left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 11:45 p.m. A dirt bike that was traveling along Main Street in Stephenville crashed into a building. The operator, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville with life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services was engaged. The investigation is continuing.

Bay St. George RCMP are looking to speak with possible witnesses to the crash and is asking business owners in the area to check surveillance footage. Anyone having information is asked to contact police at (709) 643-2118.