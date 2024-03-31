Team Gushue remains undefeated at World Curling Championship in Switzerland

Team Canada, led by skip Brad Gushue, won their third straight game at the World Curling Championship in Switzerland. The St. John’s-based rink went head-to-head against last year’s gold-medallists, Scotland’s Team Bruce Mouat (2-1) to earn an 8-4 win at IWC Arena.

It was a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game, where Scotland was victorious and Canada earned silver. A solid effort by skip Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker kept the Canadians atop of the standings in the 13-team field.

It will also keep Canada ahead of Scotland in head-to-head tiebreakers later this week.

“I know it’s early in the week, but those are the things you think about when you play some of the top teams. They’re going to be around at the end of the week, and hopefully, we are as well,” said Gushue.

The team will play Italy on Monday morning.