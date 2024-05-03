Police partners with Service NL’s Highway Enforcement Officers to conduct checkpoint in Stephenville

Police partnered with Service NL’s Highway Enforcement Officers and conducted a checkpoint on April 30, 2024, in Stephenville. During the checkpoint, six commercial vehicles were inspected with nine defects identified. Four of the six inspected vehicles were removed from service. One driver was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating an unregistered vehicle, and two other drivers were ticketed under the Highway Traffic Hours of Service Regulations for failing to produce a daily logbook. Two drivers were required to report to Motor Registration Division to ensure the correct weight category registration of their vehicles.