Team Gushue makes history with Brier three-peat, sixth title overall

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Team Gushue made history Sunday night, winning their third consecutive Brier championship and sixth national title overall.
The Gushue rink, playing as Team Canada, defeated Saskatchewan 9-5 in Regina. It’s the first time since Alberta’s “Ferbey Four” in 2003 that a team has won three Briers in a row. Brad Gushue also increased his own personal record to six brier championships for a skip. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker have also matched Randy Ferbey’s record for individual Brier titles at six.
Team Gushue will now represent Canada at the World Championships in Switzerland.