Sheshatshiu RCMP seizes quantity of alcohol suspected for sale to minors

A 63 year old Sheshatshiu man was arrested by RCMP on May 3rd, and has been charged with selling alcohol under the Liquor Control Act and for breaching a condition of a court release order.

On Friday, as part of an ongoing investigation, police conducted a traffic stop on Route 520 near Sheshatshiu. Pien Gregoire of Sheshatshiu, who was on court ordered conditions to remain away from the liquor store in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in relation to previous charges laid under the Liquor Control Act, was arrested for failing to abide by his conditions.

A quantity of alcohol, believed to have been purchased for re-sale to minors, was located and seized from the vehicle.

Gregoire has a number of other charges currently before court, including peddling alcohol (two counts), peddling alcohol to a minor and breaches of a court release order. He was released from court and is set to answer to his charges at a later date.

As part of this investigation, a 61-year-old woman was also arrested. She was released on conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of peddling alcohol under the Liquor Control Act.

The investigation is continuing.