Team Gushue advances to men’s world curling championship final

Team Gushue will play for another men’s world curling championship Sunday after defeating Scotland 9-4 in Saturday’s semi-final in Switzerland.

A steal of 3 in the sixth end was the difference as the Gushue rink, playing as Team Canada, defeated Bruce Mouat and the defending world champions from Scotland. Gushue lost in the final to Team Mouat at last year’s world championships in Ottawa.

Gushue will now face Niklas Edin and his six-time world champion Swedish team in the final on Sunday. Team Gushue has one world championship, having won in 2017.