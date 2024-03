Team Gushue will aim for a three-peat after advancing to the Brier final in Regina.

The Gushue rink, playing as Team Canada, defeated Alberta’s Team Bottcher 7-3 Saturday night in the 1-2 Page Playoff Game. Gushue will now await the winner of tomorrow’s semifinal between Bottcher and Team McEwan of Saskatchewan.

The Brier final is set for Sunday night. Team Gushue will be playing for a record sixth Brier championship.