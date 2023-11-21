Teacher, coach charged with sex crimes ordered to have no contact with 28 people

Markus Hicks, the teacher and volleyball coach charged with sex-related offences against teenaged boys, has had restrictions put on him while behind bars.

Twenty eight names were read in provincial court in St. John’s today — the long list of people who Hicks is forbidden to have contact or communication with while he’s behind bars.

Among them are the 14 youth and young men who have accused the 32-year-old of sex-related crimes.

Hicks — appearing via video link from BIshop’s Falls Correctional Centre — sat quietly as the names were read by Crown prosecutor Mark James. Hicks indicated he would adhere to the no-contact orders.

The defence told the judge they were still waiting for disclosure, which has accumulated since Hicks was first taken into custody in early September.

Lawyers agreed to have Hicks return to court Dec. 5.

In an investigation that began Aug. 23, RNC officers discovered Hicks was using fictitious female identities on social media apps to arrange sexual acts with teenaged boys and young male adults — many of them current and former students of his. Police say Hicks had residents in Paradise and Torbay.

In total, he faces 92 charges. The charges include sex assault, sexual interference, child luring, being disguised with intent to commit a crime, breach of trust, kidnapping, possessing child pornography and providing sexually explicit material to a child.

