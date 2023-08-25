Sunshine and rain juxtapose the weather across N.L. this weekend + A Franklin Update

The weekend Overview
Saturday will see sunny skies across the Island portion of the Province, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. There will be some fog patches along some shorelines to start the day. Meanwhile, Labrador will see rain working from the west to the southeast throughout the day. Highs in the Big Land reach the 20s in the southeast, and teens pretty much everywhere else.
Sunday will see dry and partly sunny conditions over central and eastern Newfoundland, while rain becomes heavy at times for the West Coast and Great Northern Peninsula. Highs range from the mid-teens to about 20°. Southeast Labrador will also see rain on Sunday, and it will be heavy at times. In the north and west, the rain will end. Highs reach the middle to upper teens.
Rainfall will be highest in southern Labrador and southern and western Newfoundland between later Saturday and early Monday. Some areas of the southwest coast may see over 50 mm of rain. Rainfall Warnings may required from Environment Canada.
Tropical Storm Franklin is going to gain strength over the weekend and will begin to make its way toward the region.
As of now, the forecast has the storm passing near, or over, southeastern Newfoundland between Wednesday and Thursday of next week. At that point, it will be weakening from a Hurricane and accelerating in speed. Generally, when storms are nearing this area, the highest wind speeds are on the right-hand side, and the heaviest rain the left.
As of Friday evening, it is looking more likely than not, that the storm will pass southeast of the Island next week. If that is the case, the main hazard from the system will be heavy rain, with the highest winds remaining offshore. Where the heaviest rain will be and how many falls, it’s still too early to get into that. However, the forecasts will get clearer over the coming days.
Stay tuned.