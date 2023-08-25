Sunday’s Forecast; Rain arrives on the West Coast and southeast Labrador

Update as of 9:34 AM NDT — The showers have moved into Central much earlier than forecast. And will be on and off for the rest of the day.
A slow-moving area of low pressure in the Gulf of St. Lawrence will into the Lower North Shore of Quebec and southeast Labrador and this will drive rain into the western third of Newfoundland and into southeast Labrador.
The heaviest rain today will be over western Newfoundland, while the rain in the southeast corner of Labrador will be significantly lighter. Showers and periods of rain will also be found in Central today.
Meanwhile, in northern and western Labrador and the eastern 2/3 of the Island, we can expect a decent Sunday, with highs in the teens to near 20º. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the Province outside of the rain.
The rain over western areas will work eastward overnight, and that will end up over the eastern 2/3 of the Island for Monday. Meanwhile, the rain will taper to showers on Monday for western Newfoundland and southeast Labrador. Highs will be into the teens.
Have a great Sunday!
Eddie