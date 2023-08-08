Students campaign to save wellness centre at Memorial University

A 14-year-old boy has charged with second-degree murder in connection with death of a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl last week, the RNC announced Tuesday.

Police say the boy and the woman were known to each other, but wouldn’t say if they were related. Police are looking for a blue recycling bag they believe was associated with the murder.

Just before midnight on Monday, investigators found the boy at a home in Mount Pearl and placed him under arrest. He was held in custody to appear in provincial court.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the RNC responded to a residence on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl in relation to a report of a sudden death. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a 65-year-old female was deceased inside the home. In consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was determined to be homicide.

