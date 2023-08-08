News

Students campaign to save wellness centre at Memorial University

Posted: August 8, 2023 4:56 pm |
By Bailey Howard


The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre at Memorial University is at risk of losing accreditation because of staff shortages. Students are now joining faculty in calling on the university to save the centre before it’s too late. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.

